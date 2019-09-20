Lundbeck and Takeda granted approval of Trintellix in Japan

Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) has approved Trintellix (vortioxetine) for the treatment of depression and depressed state, according to the drug’s developers, Danish CNS specialist Lundbeck (LUND: CO) and its partner Japan’s Takeda Pharmaceuticals (TYO: 4502).
News of the approval pushed Lundbeck’s shares up 2.7% to 241.80 Danish kroner by midday, while Takeda closed up 1.1% at 3,798 yen today. Trintellix generated first-half 2019 sales of 1,299 million kroner ($148.6 million for Lundbeck.
The NDA filing submitted to the MHLW in September 2018 included data from a pivotal Phase III trial (NCT02389816), which demonstrated statistically significant improvement in overall symptoms of depression in adults as compared to placebo. The regulatory submission also featured data from three other pivotal studies conducted globally (NCT01255787) and in Japan (NCT01355081, NCT01395147).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze