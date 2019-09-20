Saturday 23 November 2024

Lundbeck and Takeda granted approval of Trintellix in Japan

Pharmaceutical
20 September 2019
lundbeck-location-big

Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) has approved Trintellix (vortioxetine) for the treatment of depression and depressed state, according to the drug’s developers, Danish CNS specialist Lundbeck (LUND: CO) and its partner Japan’s Takeda Pharmaceuticals (TYO: 4502).

News of the approval pushed Lundbeck’s shares up 2.7% to 241.80 Danish kroner by midday, while Takeda closed up 1.1% at 3,798 yen today. Trintellix generated first-half 2019 sales of 1,299 million kroner ($148.6 million for Lundbeck.

The NDA filing submitted to the MHLW in September 2018 included data from a pivotal Phase III trial (NCT02389816), which demonstrated statistically significant improvement in overall symptoms of depression in adults as compared to placebo. The regulatory submission also featured data from three other pivotal studies conducted globally (NCT01255787) and in Japan (NCT01355081, NCT01395147).

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
FDA approves expansion of antidepressant Trintellix' label
22 October 2018
Pharmaceutical
FDA backs brand name change for Brintellix to Trintellix, to avoid confusion with Brilinta
3 May 2016
Pharmaceutical
MDD drug Brintellix approved in China
4 December 2017
Pharmaceutical
FibroGen and Astellas' Evrenzo approved in Japan
20 September 2019


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze