Lynparza data shows potential to 'change the course of early-stage breast cancer and offer hope for a cure'

4 June 2021
AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) and Merck & Co’s (NYSE: MRK) Lynparza (olaparib) has become the first drug targeting BRCA mutations to show clinical benefit in the adjuvant setting.

In the OlympiA Phase III trial, Lynparza demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in invasive disease-free survival (iDFS) versus placebo in the adjuvant treatment of patients with germline BRCA-mutated (gBRCAm) high-risk human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative early breast cancer.

"We are working with regulatory authorities to bring Lynparza to these patients as quickly as possible"The results will be presented during the plenary session of the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting on Sunday, and have been published in The New England Journal of Medicine.

