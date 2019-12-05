Major growth opportunity for SMA therapies in Asia

A new report suggests that the market for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) medicines could expand at a rate of over 20% in certain growth markets over the next decade.
Industry analyst GlobalData says that across five growth countries in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, the market for SMA therapies could grow from $308 million in 2018 to $2.5 billion by 2028.
The five countries featured in the report, ‘Spinal Muscular Atrophy: Forecast in Asia-Pacific Markets to 2028’, are Australia, China, India, Japan and South Korea.
