Mazdutide positive Phase III results to help Innovent gain widespread adoption in China obesity market

China-based Innovent Biologics (HKEX: 01801) recently made a significant breakthrough in obesity treatment with mazdutide, showcasing promising Phase III (GLORY-1) results.

Poised to enter the Chinese market, mazdutide heralds a new era in obesity management, reflecting the China-based biotech company’s commitment to innovative healthcare solutions and addressing the growing need for effective obesity treatments in one of the world's largest patient populations, says pharma analytics firm GlobalData.

Mazdutide is Eli Lilly’s (NYSE: LLY) next-generation obesity asset that Innovent is developing as part of a 2019 deal with the US pharma major where it secured the rights to the dual glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1)/glucagon receptor agonist.