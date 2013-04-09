Medivir/J&J, Merck & Co and Bristol-Myers to present at Int Liver Congress

Swedish infectious disease drug developer Medivir AB (OMX: MVIR) and US partner Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) say that they will be presenting data on the investigational protease inhibitor simeprevir (TMC435) for hepatitis C virus (HCV) at the 2013 International Liver Congress due to take place in Amsterdam, Netherlands, April 24-28.

Key highlights will include: a) Primary efficacy and safety results from the Phase III QUEST-1 study of simeprevir administered once daily in combination with pegylated interferon and ribavirin in HCV genotype 1 treatment-naive patients; b) Pharmacokinetics of simeprevir in volunteers with moderate or severe hepatic impairment; c) Improved SVR with simeprevir associated with reduced time with patient-reported fatigue in treatment-naive, HCV-infected patients in the Phase IIb PILLAR trial; d) Combination therapy of TMC647055 with simeprevir in HCV genotype 1 patients; and e) Findings from ASPIRE trial showing that addition of simeprevir to pegylated interferon/ribavirin did not increase patient reported fatigue in treatment-experienced chronic HCV patients.

Merck & Co to report data on Victrelis and HCV candidates