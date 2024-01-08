Menopause treatment passes late stage test with flying colors

German pharmaceutical company Bayer (BAYN: DE) has announced positive top-line results from the Phase III OASIS 1 and 2 studies.

The company has been evaluating the efficacy and safety profile of the elinzanetant, a dual NK-1 and 3 receptor antagonist, as a non-hormonal treatment for moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms (VMS) associated with menopause.

The therapy was compared with placebo in the trials, which successfully met all four primary endpoints, demonstrating statistically significant reductions in VMS after four and 12 weeks.