Merck’s new HPV vaccine could rejuvenate market, says GlobalData

Despite being hampered both by apathy and resistance in recent years, the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine market is expected to receive an additional boost from US pharma giant Merck & Co’s (NYSE: MRK) novel candidate V503.

The drug candidate offers protection against five HPV types not covered by current vaccines; however, effective marketing efforts must be made to ensure sufficient uptake of this new product, says an analyst with research and consulting firm GlobalData.

Recently, Merck announced that V503 has performed well in Phase III trials, demonstrating 97% efficacy against precancerous lesions caused by the additional five HPV types it contains (The Pharma Letter November 6).