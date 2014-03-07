Moderna appoints biotechnology investment banking veteran Lorence Kim as chief financial officer

US headquartered Moderna Therapeutics, a leader in the development of RNA (mRNA) Therapeutics, has announced that Lorence Kim will join Moderna's executive leadership team as chief financial officer, effective April 21.
Prior to joining Moderna, Dr Kim was managing director and co-head of the US biotechnology investment banking effort at Goldman Sachs. While at Goldman Sachs, Dr Kim was a member of the Healthcare Investment Banking Group for nearly 14 years and was named a managing director in 2008.
"Moderna is now in a strong financial position, with significant funding from investors and strategic agreements with pharmaceutical leaders such as AstraZeneca and Alexion Pharmaceuticals. As we build the company, we have many options ahead of us, and our strategic choices will have a huge impact on our long-term success. This is why we looked for an atypical CFO," said Stéphane Bancel, founding president and chief executive of Moderna. "Lorence is very accomplished in the healthcare investment community and a great match for Moderna. His addition to the Moderna leadership team increases our ability to reach our full potential and deliver many transformative mRNA drugs to patients."
