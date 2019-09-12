More good data for blockbuster hopeful Mayzent

A new post hoc analysis of the pivotal EXPAND study shows that Mayzent (siponimod) has a significant impact on people with secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (SPMS).

Swiss giant Novartis (NOVN: VX) presented the data at the 35th Congress of the European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS), in Stockholm, Sweden.

Approved in March, Novartis has high hopes for the S1P receptor modulator, the only treatment specifically approved for SPMS. A synthetic version of the firm’s older MS option Gilenya (fingolimod), Mayzent has been designed to reduce cardiovascular and nervous system side effects.