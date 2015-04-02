Nektar gets $100 million milestone from AstraZeneca

USA-based Nektar Therapeutics (Nasdaq: NKTR) says it has received a $100 million payment under a license agreement with Anglo-Swedish pharma major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN).
The cash payment under the Nektar-AstraZeneca accord was triggered by the first commercial sale of Movantik (naloxegol) in the USA, which launched there on March 31. Movantik is the first once-daily, oral peripherally-acting mu-opioid receptor antagonist (PAMORA) medication for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation (OIC) in adult patients with chronic, non-cancer pain.
AstraZeneca has a US co-commercialization agreement with Japan’s Daiichi Sankyo (TYO: 4568) for Movantik, which was signed earlier this month (The Pharma Letter March 19).
