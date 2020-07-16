Saturday 23 November 2024

New alliance for greater access to antiretrovirals in Brazil

16 July 2020
Global HIV specialist ViiV Healthcare says that its majority owner, GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK), has entered into a new partnership with the Institute of Technology in Pharmaceuticals (Farmanguinhos/Fiocruz) aiming to enable increased access to antiretroviral treatments in Brazil.

The agreement includes the transfer of technology and know-how for the local manufacture of dolutegravir 50mg, which was registered in Brazil by ViiV in 2014 and was introduced in the National Health System (SUS) in Brazil in 2016. GSK, ViiV’s distributor to Brazil, currently supplies sufficient dolutegravir to the Brazilian Ministry of Health, enabling about 300,000 Brazilian people living with HIV to access this treatment.

In the agreement, ViiV Healthcare will provide technical assistance for the development of lamivudine 300mg tablet, a drug that is already produced by Farmanguinhos in a 150mg dosage formulation.

