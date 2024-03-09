Monday 29 September 2025

New cardio risk indication approved by FDA for Wegovy

Pharmaceutical
9 March 2024
In another win for Denmark’s Novo Nordisk (NOV: N), the US Food and Drug Administration approved a new indication for use for its Wegovy (semaglutide) injection to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death, heart attack and stroke in adults with cardiovascular disease and either obesity or overweight.

“Wegovy is now the first weight loss medication to also be approved to help prevent life-threatening cardiovascular events in adults with cardiovascular disease and either obesity or overweight,” said Dr John Sharretts, director of the FDA’s Division of Diabetes.

Wegovy should be used in addition to a reduced calorie diet and increased physical activity. Cardiovascular disease is a group of diseases of the heart and blood vessels. The decision could potentially broaden insurance coverage for the GLP-1 agonist and similar treatments for obesity, and help to maintain an edge over Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), whose rival weight-loss treatment Zepbound (tirzepatide) was approved in the USA last November.

