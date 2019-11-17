News review for the week ending November 15

By Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell. Editor
Regulatory decisions featured heavily in last week’s news, with Celgene and partner Acceleron scoring a first US Food and Drug Administration approval for Reblozyl, a treatment for beta-thalassemia, a rare hematological disorder. On the negative side, Solid Biosciences was hit by a clinical hold on its Duchenne drug candidate, SGT-001. And, on Thursday, China’s BeiGene received its first US regulatory approval, with the FDA clearing its mantle cell lymphoma drug Brukinsa (zanubrutinib) for marketing. Meantime, on the research front, Swiss pharma giant Roche reported positive results with its spinal muscular atrophy candidate risdiplam. Also, following positive data from a Phase III trial of bardoxolone, Reata Pharmaceuticals said it would file for approval of the drug for kidney damage reversal.
FDA approves first drug for anemia tied to rare blood disorder
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze