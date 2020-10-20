Sunday 24 November 2024

NIBSC selected by CEPI to test coronavirus vaccines globally

Pharmaceutical
20 October 2020
mhra_large

The UK’s Medicines and Healthcare product Regulatory Agency (MHRA) today announced that the National Institute for Biological Standards and Control (NIBSC) will play a key role in evaluating vaccines that have been developed for COVID-19.

The Institute is one of seven partner laboratories that have been selected by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) to form a centralized laboratory to standardize the measurement of immune responses generated by multiple COVID-19 vaccine candidates. Samples from volunteers participating in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials will be tested in its labs as well as samples from pre-clinical studies.

The UK scientists will be evaluating antibody responses and T-cell responses alongside other partner laboratories that are all using the same methods and biological reference materials. This will ensure that data are obtained in a consistent way so that the results for different vaccine candidates can be directly compared.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Indian vaccine makers to get funds from Gates Ventures, CEPI
12 November 2021
Pharmaceutical
GSK links with CEPI to develop a vaccine for the 2019-nCoV virus
3 February 2020
Pharmaceutical
FDA panel sets out dilemma of expedience versus trust in approving COVID-19 vaccine
23 October 2020
Biotechnology
CEPI extends COVID-19 vaccine deal with Clover Biopharma
3 November 2020


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze