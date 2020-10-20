NIBSC selected by CEPI to test coronavirus vaccines globally

The UK’s Medicines and Healthcare product Regulatory Agency (MHRA) today announced that the National Institute for Biological Standards and Control (NIBSC) will play a key role in evaluating vaccines that have been developed for COVID-19.
The Institute is one of seven partner laboratories that have been selected by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) to form a centralized laboratory to standardize the measurement of immune responses generated by multiple COVID-19 vaccine candidates. Samples from volunteers participating in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials will be tested in its labs as well as samples from pre-clinical studies.
The UK scientists will be evaluating antibody responses and T-cell responses alongside other partner laboratories that are all using the same methods and biological reference materials. This will ensure that data are obtained in a consistent way so that the results for different vaccine candidates can be directly compared.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze