NovaMedica licenses hemorrhoid treatment to Bayer in Russia

5 June 2021
NovaMedica, a part of Russian state nanotechnology firm RusNano, has granted an exclusive license for its in-house developed hemorrhoid treatment to German pharma major Bayer’s (BAYN: DE) Russian subsidiary.

The product in question is used for the treatment of proctologic diseases and has been developed as part of NovaMedica’s own R&D program. Bayer intends to commercialize it under the trade name Reliefipin.

The product is a combination of two active ingredients with a therapeutic and pain-relieving effect and will be manufactured in the form of topical water-based gel, which ensures effectiveness and convenience in the treatment of such diseases.

