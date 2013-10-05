Novartis presents strong new Ph III results with omalizumab in CSU

Swiss drug major Novartis (NOVN: VX) has presented new results from the Phase III ASTERIA I study showing omalizumab was effective and safe in the treatment of chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU), a chronic and debilitating form of hives.
ASTERIA I is the final pivotal registration study for omalizumab in CSU to be announced, and results were revealed for the first time at the 22nd Congress of the European Association of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) in Istanbul, Turkey.
Omalizumab, the active ingredient of blockbuster asthma treatment Xolair (marketed with Roche subsidiary Genentech, joint developer of the drug), is currently not approved for the treatment of CSU, Novartis noted.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze