Sunday 24 November 2024

Novartis sales edge upwards thanks to key growth brands

Pharmaceutical
26 April 2022
novartis_basel_stock_large

Swiss pharma major Novartis (NOVN: VX) edged marginally higher in the stock market on Tuesday after announcing that its first quarter 2022 sales and profits had done the same.

Net sales rose by 1% to $12.53 billion, which was slightly short of a FactSet-provided consensus that saw the metric at $12.75 billion and the S&P Capital IQ consensus of $12.61.

The Basel-based company reported net income of $2.22 billion in the quarter, up from $1.80 billion in 2021 but shy of a FactSet-provided consensus that predicted $3.25 billion.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Novartis releases positive early clinical data for unique KRASG12C inhibitor at AACR
13 April 2022
Pharmaceutical
Roche reports 11% sales growth in 1st-qtr 2022
25 April 2022
Pharmaceutical
Global pharma brands ranked for strength and value in 2022
9 May 2022
Pharmaceutical
Novartis plans to cut around 8,000 jobs
29 June 2022


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze