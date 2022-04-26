Novartis sales edge upwards thanks to key growth brands

Swiss pharma major Novartis (NOVN: VX) edged marginally higher in the stock market on Tuesday after announcing that its first quarter 2022 sales and profits had done the same.
Net sales rose by 1% to $12.53 billion, which was slightly short of a FactSet-provided consensus that saw the metric at $12.75 billion and the S&P Capital IQ consensus of $12.61.
The Basel-based company reported net income of $2.22 billion in the quarter, up from $1.80 billion in 2021 but shy of a FactSet-provided consensus that predicted $3.25 billion.
