Roche reports 11% sales growth in 1st-qtr 2022

Swiss pharma giant Roche (ROG: SIX) kicked off the European first-quarter 2022 financial results reporting for the sector today, stating that group sales had increased 11% at constant exchange rates (CER) and 10% in Swiss francs to 16.45 billion francs ($15.75 billion). This was slightly above a market consensus of about 16 billion francs.
Roche does not provide earnings figures at the first-quarter stage, but the firm’s shares were down 2.4% at 388.40 francs by late morning.
Within this Pharmaceutical Division sales were 11.16 billion francs, up 6% at CER, boosted by continued strong sales of new medicines for severe diseases. Impact of biosimilars decreases as expected.
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
