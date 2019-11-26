Novel formulation looks to shake up hay fever market

Austrian allergy, respiratory and eye disease specialist Marinomed Biotech has presented detailed data from a Phase III study of hay fever treatment Budesolv (budesonide).

The Vienna-based firm’s lead candidate, Budesolv is a nasal spray developed using the Marinosolv platform, which enables complete solubilization of difficult-to-dissolve substances, such as steroids.

In the study, allergy patients received Budesolv, AstraZeneca’s (LSE: AZN) Rhinocort Aqua (budesonide), or placebo.