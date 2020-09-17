Saturday 23 November 2024

Oral option could upset PCSK9 blocker market

Pharmaceutical
17 September 2020
A novel oral approach to PCSK9 inhibition could offer a way for UK-based drugmaker AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) to gain a foothold in a young and promising market.

The firm has agreed to purchase Dogma Therapeutics’ pre-clinical program, with the goal of taking the assets into clinical development in 2021.

The acquired PCSK9 inhibitors are small molecules that bind directly to a novel part of PCSK9 and which have shown to block its activity and lower LDL cholesterol in pre-clinical models.

