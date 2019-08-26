PharmaMar amends licensing deal for Yondelis

Spanish drugmaker PharmaMar (MC: PHM) has entered into a new licensing agreement with Janssen Products, a unit of US health care giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), for cancer drug Yondelis (trabectedin), which replaces the 2001 Licensing Agreement entered into by both parties.
Coming just days after the US Food and Drug Administration accepted the company’s lurbinectedin monotherapy as a treatment second-line small cell lung cancer (SCLC) for accelerated approval, when the stock leapt as much as 29%, the latest news pushed PharmaMar’s shares up 3.32% to 2.12 euros by early afternoon trading today.
PharmaMar’s sales of Yondelisin the first six months of this year were 36.3 million euros ($40.3 million), compared to 38.8 million euros in the first half of the previous year.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze