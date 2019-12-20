PharmaMar inks deal worth up to $1 billion for lurbinectedin in the USA

Just a couple of days after filing for approval of the drug as a treatment small cell lung cancer (SCLC) with the US Food and Drug Administration, Spain’s PharmaMar (MC: PHM) has signed an important licensing deal for Zepsyre (lurbinectedin).

PharmaMar has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with Ireland-incorporated Jazz Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: JAZZ) for lurbinectedin in the USA, with the news pushing the Spanish firm’s share higher on Thursday and a further 3% to 2.99 euros this morning. Jazz’s stock gained nearly 2.6% to $152,27 by close of trading on Thursday.

Under the terms of this agreement, PharmaMar will receive an upfront of $200 million with potential regulatory milestone payments of up to $250 million on the achievement of accelerated and/or full regulatory approval of lurbinectedin by FDA within certain timelines.