PharmaMar punished as Zepzelca Phase III study disappoints

Shares in the Spain’s PharmaMar (MC: PHM) plunged as much as 17% on Thursday after, along with US partner Jazz Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: JAZZ), it released late-stage data for their lung cancer drug Zepzelca (lurbinectedin) which missed set goals.

The companies announced results from the ATLANTIS Phase III multicenter, randomized, controlled study evaluating Zepzelca in combination with doxorubicin versus physician's choice of topotecan or cyclophosphamide/doxorubicin/vincristine (CAV) for adult patients with small cell lung cancer (SCLC) whose disease progressed following one prior platinum-containing line.

Patients received lurbinectedin at 2.0mg/m2 in the combination arm, which is lower than the US Food and Drug Administration approved dose of Zepzelca at 3.2mg/m2.