Phase II success for plant-based vaccine from Medicago and GSK

Medicago and UK-based drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) have reported positive interim Phase II trial safety and immunogenicity data for the Canadian company’s plant-derived COVID-19 vaccine candidate, which has been tested in combination with GSK’s pandemic adjuvant.
These results are part of the ongoing Phase II/III study and reiterate the promising profile observed during Phase I testing.
Immunogenicity was high - about 10 times higher than those in a panel of sera from patients recovering from COVID-19. No related severe adverse events were reported and reactogenicity was generally mild to moderate and short in duration.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze