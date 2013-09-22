Phase III pooled EINSTEIN studies reaffirm Bayer's Xarelto role for venous thromboembolism

Data from the Phase III EINSTEIN clinical trial program published Friday in the Thrombosis Journal underline that single-drug therapy with German drug major Bayer’s (BAYN: DE) novel oral anticoagulant Xarelto (rivaroxaban) show the drug is effective in both the treatment and subsequent prevention of recurrent deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and pulmonary embolism (PE), with an overall comparable safety to the traditional dual-drug therapy.

In addition, compared to the traditional dual-drug approach of injectable low molecular weight heparin (LMWH) followed by a vitamin K antagonist (VKA), Xarelto significantly reduced the rate of major bleeding events by 46%, including the risk of fatal bleeding, whilst offering an improved benefit-risk profile regardless of patient age, frailty, gender, weight or renal function.

Set for sales leading role in VTE market, says DR