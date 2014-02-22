Positive CHMP opinion for Teva’s DuoResp Spiromax for asthma and COPD

The European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has issued a positive opinion recommending marketing authorization for Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) DuoResp Spiromax (budesonide & formoterol fumarate dihydrate) inhalation powder, a generic version of AstraZeneca's Symbicort.
The recommendation is for the treatment of patients with asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) when a combination inhaled corticosteroid and long-acting beta2-adrenoceptor agonist is appropriate. This CHMP decision creates a path forward for a final approval decision from the European Commission that is expected in the next few months.
DuoResp Spiromax is a new multi-dose dry-powder inhaler with a combination of budesonide, an inhaled corticosteroid to treat the underlying inflammation in asthma and COPD, and formoterol fumarate dihydrate, a rapid-acting and long-lasting beta2 agonist for the relief of bronchoconstriction in asthma and COPD. The Spiromax inhaler uses unique breath-actuated technology to deliver a consistent dose of the medicines from the first dose to the last.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze