Positive data support rise of Kisqali in breast cancer

At the annual breast cancer congress of the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO), Swiss pharma giant Novartis (NOVN: VX) has announced updated median overall survival (OS) results for Kisqali (ribociclib).
The analysis of a Kisqali-fulvestrant combo shows a significant OS benefit of nearly 16 months compared to those treated with fulvestrant alone.
While Pfizer’s (NYSE: PFE) Ibrance (palbociclib) has long been the leader among targeted therapies of this type, since launching in 2015, sales have slowed in recent quarters, while rivals have gained ground.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze