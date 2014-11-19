Positive early results for Boehringer Ingelheim’s investigational antidote idarucizumab

The US subsidiary of German family-owned pharma major Boehringer Ingelheim has presented Phase I study sub-analyses showing that its investigational antidote idarucizumab reverses the effects of Pradaxa (dabigatran etexilate mesylate), on fibrin formation in healthy volunteers.

The results showed idarucizumab, a humanized antibody fragment (Fab), restores wound-site formation of fibrin, the main component of a blood clot. The findings were presented today during the American Heart Association’s Scientific Sessions 2014.

“These data are the first to show idarucizumab restores dabigatran-induced inhibition of wound-site fibrin formation,” said Joanne van Ryn, Department of CardioMetabolic Disease Research, at Boehringer Ingelheim, Germany. “The findings from this sub-analysis complement earlier findings which showed that idarucizumab provides immediate, complete and sustained reversal of the anticoagulation effects of dabigatran,” he added.



Study details