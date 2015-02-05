Profits and share price down as AstraZeneca announces fourth quarter and 2014 results

Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) met its upgraded guidance for 2014, though both profits and share price were down upon the announcement of its annual and quarterly financials. The firm's shares were down 2.6% to £45.67 in early afternoon trading.
Pascal Soriot, chief executive of AstraZeneca, accounted for this by saying there was “no surprise upside, no surprise downside,” and that his company had “done exactly what we said we would do.”
Quarterly sales stood at $6.68 billion, a slight decrease from the quarter in 2013, when sales were $6.84 billion. Full-year figures showed revenue of $26.1 billion, a 1% increase on 2013, when sales were $25.71 billion.
