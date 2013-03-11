Roche pulls out of fibrosis alliance with Galapagos

Belgium-based Galapagos (Euronext Brussels: GLPG) revealed that Swiss drug major Roche (ROG: SIX) has ended its alliance with the company in fibrosis. Roche will make a payment of 5.75 million euros ($7.5 million) to Galapagos for work completed in 2012, contributing to 2012 group revenues.
With the ending of the deal, Galapagos has regained the worldwide rights to all fibrosis assays and the targets discovered in the alliance. These novel targets were identified in various unique human primary cell assays mimicking fibrosis. Galapagos will have received a total of 16 million euros in upfront and milestone payments, including this latest payment. The original agreement for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) was signed in December 2009 and broadened to fibrosis in December 2010.
Will seek new partner
