Sunday 24 November 2024

Russia to limit purchases of high-priced anti-cancer drugs next year

Pharmaceutical
29 December 2020
russia_roubles_rubles_money_big

Representatives of the Association of Cancer Patients, Zdravstvy, one of Russia’s leading public associations representing the interests of patients, has called on the national government to resume procurements of some high-priced original drugs, which are used to treat cancer and for which purchases are not planned for 2021.

Most of these drugs are not part of vital and essential drugs and are used to treat breast cancer. Their purchases were conducted via the Russian Federal Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund (MHI).

The list of such drugs consists of Ibrance (palbociclib), Kisqali (ribociclib), abemacyclib, Abraxane (paclitaxel + albumin) and Tecentriq (atezolizumab). All of these have no Russian analogues and are produced by US firms Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), Celgene - now part of Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) and Swiss drug giants Novartis (NOVN: VX) and Roche (ROG SIX). Another drug, that will not be a subject of purchases is denosumab, Amgen’s (Nasdaq: AMGN), which is used to treat osteoporosis.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Russia's public procurement of drugs posts growth this year
8 December 2020
Pharmaceutical
Russian mulls increase in state funding of drugs public procurements
17 November 2020
Pharmaceutical
Russian patients call for state to begin direct selling and procurement of drugs
13 October 2020
Pharmaceutical
Enbrel price hike proves costliest for US health system, says ICER
12 January 2021


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze