Sage rethinks strategy, axes half of workforce

Zulresso (brexanolone) developer Sage Therapeutics (Nasdaq: SAGE) is to undergo a major restructuring aimed at stanching the bleed from a damaging clinical trial failure.
The company had been riding high since winning US approval for Zulresso, the first therapy indicated for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).
While analysts forecast potential peak sales of around $300 million to $400 million for the drug, attempts to carry over the success into its next project, zuranolone, were met with failure after negative late-stage data were announced earlier in the year.
