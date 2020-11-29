Sunday 24 November 2024

Look back at pharma news in the week to November 27, 2020

Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell
29 November 2020
By Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell. Editor

The focus of last week’s major news was regulatory decisions, with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals receiving emergency use authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration for its COVID-19 antiviral cocktail REGEN-COV2. Also, US drug developer Reata Pharmaceuticals had another setback last week as the FDA called for some additional analysis on its Friedreich’s ataxia candidate omaveloxolone. And the FDA granted approval for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ neuroblastoma drug Danyelza. On the research front, AstraZeneca and Oxford University released the latest data on their COVID-19 vaccine AZD1222. Meantime, biotech major Biogen acquired rights to Sage Therapeutics’ major depressive disorder drug zuranolone in a deal potentially worth $3 billion.

COVID Ab EUA finally arrived; tail opportunity limited

