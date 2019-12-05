Sage vows to learn from Phase III failure in depression

Hopes for Sage Therapeutics’ (Nasdaq: SAGE) GABAA receptor modulator SAGE-217 were dealt a blow on Thursday, as the firm announced negative results from a key Phase III trial.

News that the pivotal MOUNTAIN study failed to meet its primary endpoint sent shares in the company plummeting over 60% ahead of the opening bell in New York.

Sage is evaluating the effect of SAGE-217 on depressive symptoms in adults with major depressive disorder (MDD).