Sales of psoriasis drugs to be worth $7.4 billion by 2020

The psoriasis market experienced approximately 36.5 million prevalent cases across the USA, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, Japan, China and India in 2012. By 2022, epidemiologists forecast that this figure will reach around 40.93 million cases, following a 12.1% increase based on projected population growth, according to a new report added to the offering of companies and markets.com.

Sales of drugs to treat psoriasis across seven major markets have been forecast to increase from a value of $3.9 billion in 2010 to more than $7.4 billion by 2020.

Psoriasis is an immune-mediated disease that affects the skin. It is typically a lifelong condition. There is currently no cure, but various treatments can help to control the symptoms. Psoriasis occurs when the immune system mistakes a normal skin cell for a pathogen, and sends out faulty signals that cause overproduction of new skin cells. Psoriasis is not contagious. However, psoriasis has been linked to an increased risk of stroke, and treating high blood lipid levels may lead to improvement.