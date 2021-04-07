Sanofi Global Health set up to provide 30 essential meds to poorest countries

Paul Hudson, chief executive of French pharma major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) today outlined several key projects that the company will implement to increase the impact of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) strategy.

Embedded in Sanofi's long-term strategy, the company’s commitment is based on four essential pillars in which Sanofi is uniquely positioned to make a difference: access to medicines, support for vulnerable communities, preservation of the environment, and inclusion and diversity of its employees.

“The pandemic has forced us to question nearly every aspect of our lives: how we live and work, and how we connect with our communities and the planet. Yet as challenging as 2020 was, it also brought us – Sanofi and the pharmaceutical industry – closer to our purpose than at any other time in living memory,” said Mr Hudson.