Satish Jindal appointed to lead drug discovery at Allied-Bristol Life Sciences

Satish Jindal has been appointed to lead the discovery of drug candidates from leading academic institutions at Allied-Bristol Life Sciences, a jointly-owned enterprise between Allied Minds (LSE: ALM) and US drug major Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY).

He recently headed Bristol-Myers Squibb’s research and development center in Bangalore, India, focusing on discovery and early development of drug candidates in several disease areas. Under Dr Jindal’s leadership, Allied-Bristol will have access to the scientific expertise from Bristol-Myers and Biocon Bristol-Myers Squibb Research and Development Center.

Dr Jindal joined Bristol-Myers Squibb in 2011 as part of the team that collaborated with Allied Minds to create Allied-Bristol Life Sciences earlier this year. Previously, he had formed and built biotech companies including Vedantra, an immunotherapy company he co-founded based on intellectual property from the Koch Institute at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.