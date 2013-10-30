SOBI reveals strong sales in third quarter

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (STO: SOBI) has published its third quarter results revealing that total revenues were 517.3 million Swedish kronor ($81.1 million), an increase of 12% from the same quarter last year at 463.8 million kronor.

Product revenues were 393.5 million kronor, up from the same quarter last year of 306.4 million kronor. Earnings per share were -0.21 kronor, showing a 24% decrease from -0.17 kronor last year.

Geoffrey McDonough, chief executive and president, said: “The third quarter for Sobi demonstrated solid progress in operational performance, business development, and in the advancement of our pipeline. Revenue for the overall portfolio grew by 12% compared to last year, with Kineret and Partner Products showing strong performance in the quarter. Our margins are evolving as expected and we are making good progress financially with a stable cash position and improved profitability from operations.”