St Petersburg retains status of center of pharma production in Russia

The city of St Petersburg will retain its status as one of the leading centers of pharmaceutical production in Russia, due to the almost doubling of revenue of pharmaceutical companies operating their facilities within the territory of the city this year.

According to a recent report published by Kommersant St Petersburg business paper, the total revenue of residents pharmas of "St Petersburg" special economic zone in January - June 2021 amounted to almost 38 billion roubles ($503 million), which is 88% higher than for the same period in 2020.

That was mainly due to the increase of revenue of its major players, among which are CJSC Biocad, AO Vertex and LLC Novartis Neva – for which the total value amounted to 34.4 billion roubles this year.