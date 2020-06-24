Saturday 23 November 2024

Strong 10.6% CAGR forecast for global dry eye syndrome market

Pharmaceutical
24 June 2020
eye_stock_large-1-

The launch of new therapies between 2018 and 2028, including new classes of drugs with novel mechanisms of action (MOAs), and an anticipated increase in the prevalence of dry eye syndrome (DES) are expected to lead to an expansion of the global DES market, says analytics firm GlobalData.

The company’s latest report, ‘Dry Eye Syndrome (DES): Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2028’, highlights that the pipeline products for DES in the nine major markets (9MM: USA, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, Japan, China and India) represent two main themes – cyclosporine-based formulations, and innovativeness in terms of MOAs.

Vinie Varkey, senior analyst at GlobalData, comments: “Cyclosporine-based formulations for DES are well-established and pursuing this approach to tackle DES is associated with low risk. The trend of strategic deals in DES is expected to increase during the forecast period as more late-stage pipeline products are anticipated to enter the market during this period.”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
GlobalData spies potential in eyecare market, despite setbacks
11 February 2019
Pharmaceutical
AMD market ready for shake-up, analyst finds
15 April 2020
Pharmaceutical
BRIEF—Azura raises $20 million for dry eye treatment
23 October 2020


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze