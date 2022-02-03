Saturday 8 November 2025

Strong financial results for Takeda in third quarter

3 February 2022
In the third Japanese financial quarter ended December 2021, Takeda Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4502) delivered year-to-date revenues of 2,700 billion yen ($23.5 billion), an increase of 11% on the same period from last year.

Net profit was also up, at 241 billion yen, an increase of 34.9%, while earnings per share (EPS) stood at 154 yen, an increase of 34.5%.

Revenue drivers for the newly-enlarged pharma giant included the firm’s 14 global brands, which saw an aggregate reported revenue of 1,073 billion yen, growth of 12%.

