Takeda fiscal 2014 results in line with guidance

Japan’s largest drugmaker, Takeda Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4502) has posted fiscal 2014 (year ended March 31, 29015) financial results in line with guidance. With underlying revenue growth of 2.8% to 1,691.7 billion yen ($14.09 billion) and underlying core earnings -2.1% to 314.2 billion yen, Takeda met its operational guidance for FY2014.

Reported revenue grew by 5.1% to 1,777.8 billion yen. The booking of a $2.7 billion provision to cover the Actos (pioglitazone) settlement and estimated costs associated with remaining cases and other related litigations, along with other one-time exceptional items, impacted operating profit (a loss of 129.3 billion yen), net profit (-145.8 billion yen) and earnings per share (-185 yen).

Back to profitable growth from FY2015