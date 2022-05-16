Takeda launches Adynovate in India

Japanese drugmaker Takeda (TYO: 4502) has announced the Indian launch of Adynovate, an extended half-life recombinant Factor VIII (rFVIII) treatment, using established technology (controlled PEGylation), for hemophilia A patients.
This option offers lower weekly infusion rates than standard FVIII, providing excellent prophylactic coverage, Takeda has stressed.
"Yet another step to address the gaps in hemophilia treatment"Adynovate, in combination with the myPKFiT app, offers personalized treatment and enables HCPs and patients to monitor factor levels from home and help achieve optimum quality of life outcomes.
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
