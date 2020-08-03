Takeda posts strong 1st-qtr results, despite 'great challenges'

Takeda Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4502), Japan’s largest drugmaker, announced financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2020 (quarter ended June 30, 2020). Based on the first quarter performance, the company confirms management guidance, and raises reported operating profit and reported net profit for the full year.

Reported revenue was 801.9 billion yen ($7.58 billion), with the impact of foreign currency and divestitures resulting in a year-on-year decline of 5.6%

Underlying revenue growth was 0.9% year on year. Takeda’s five key business areas, which represent 83% of revenue, delivered underlying revenue growth of 6%, and its 14 global brands, with reported revenue of 308.0 billion yen in aggregate, posted 20% underlying revenue growth