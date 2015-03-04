Takeda promotes Christophe Weber to chief executive

Japan’s largest drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4502) has promoted Christophe Weber from representative director, president and chief operating officer to representative director, president and chief executive officer.

He will take this role from April 1, 2015, at which point the position of chief operating officer will no longer exist. Mr Weber joined the company in April 2014 as chief operating officer. Prior to this, he held various positions at GSK (LSE: GSK), including chairman and chief executive of GlaxoSmithKline France, president and general manager of the vaccines division, and chief executive of biologicals.

Mr Weber said: “First, I would like to thank Yasuchika Hasegawa and the Board of Directors for their trust. I am honored and thrilled with the role of CEO and determined to fulfill my duties. I will devote all my energy to leading the new Takeda organization from April 1, 2015, and continue to make contributions to patients and healthcare professionals, to engage and motivate our employees, while responding to the expectations of investors and shareholders.”