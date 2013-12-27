Takeda stops development of diabetes candidate fasiglifam; PDUFA date for vedolizumab extended

Japan’s largest drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4502) has decided voluntarily to terminate the development activities for fasiglifam (TAK-875), an investigational treatment for type 2 diabetes, due to concerns about liver safety.

Shares of Takeda fell 5.2% to 4,835 yen at the close of trading in Tokyo on Friday (December 27), while the Topix gained 0.8%.

Decision comes after previous promising trial results