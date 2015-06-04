Takeda to consolidate vaccines research in USA

Japan’s largest drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4502) has announced that it will consolidate its Vaccine Business Unit (VBU) operations by establishing global and regional hubs.

The Boston/Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA, area, and Zurich, Switzerland, will serve as VBU’s global hubs for the vaccine business outside of Japan. VBU will maintain regional hubs in Singapore and in Brazil and will operate manufacturing sites in Hikari, Japan; Durham, North Carolina and Singen, Germany. The move comes as the company aims to advance its vaccine programs in norovirus, dengue and seasonal influenza.

US consolidation