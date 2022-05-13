Tirzepatide has potential to drive weight loss market dramatically, says analyst

US pharma major Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) recently announced top-line results of tirzepatide from its SURMOUNT-1 Phase III clinical trial, which has stirred up the outlook for the pharmacological weight management market, a sector now dominated by Denmark’s Novo Nordisk (NOV: N).
The participants taking tirzepatide drug lost up to 52 pounds (24kg) in the 72-week Phase III study, with 63% of participants taking tirzepatide 15mg achieving at least 20% body weight reductions as a key secondary endpoint.
With significant weight loss potential demonstrated in this trial, tirzepatide has the potential to drive the weight loss market, finds data and analytics company GlobalData.
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It's part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
