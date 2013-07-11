Trial finds Ipsen's tumor drug Somatuline superior to placebo in delaying disease progression

French drugmaker Ipsen (Euronext: IPN) has announced positive results from its Phase III study of Somatuline Autogel (lanreotide) 120mg in gastrointestinal and pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors.

In the CLARINET study, treatment with Somatuline Autogel 120mg was found to be statistically significantly superior to placebo in extending time to either disease progression or death. Ipsen said the CLARINET study provides medically important results as it is the first large scale placebo-controlled randomized study to demonstrate the antitumoral activity of a somatostatin analog in non-functioning gastrointestinal and pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors.

Potentially provides new treatment option