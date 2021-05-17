TRIPS waiver: Is the US backing a cause for concern for pharma?

The mere notion of the US government supporting any policies that might encourage pharmaceutical patents to be ignored would have seemed inconceivable only 18 months ago.

Even though a lot has changed in that period—above all the emergence of a global pandemic, the Biden Administration’s recently stated support for negotiating a Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) Agreement waiver for COVID-19 vaccines at the World Trade Organization (WTO) still came as a shock for many.

There appears to be an immediate moral and humanitarian justification for trying to help bring vaccines to people in developing countries sooner than might otherwise be the case, but does this make the administration’s approach the right one, or does the move set a dangerous and unhelpful precedent?